“Happy Ha-Ha-Holidays” with Jason Schommer Coming To Little Falls

HE'S COMING BACK FOR A HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

Comedian Jason Schommer returns for the 9th holiday season in a row, with a brand new special evening of non-stop laughter and holiday cheer! Holiday music, fun stories, and sketch comedies are sure to get your holidays off to a great start.

"Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!" celebrates the holiday season with all of the joy, fond memories and, of course,

along with the very funny Comedian and special guest, Jodie Maruska, who shares funny tales of past Christmas gatherings gone wrong, botched visits to Santa, the agony of gift-giving, and so much more!

HAVE YOU MET PRUDENCE?

Not one to be left out in the cold, the one and only force of nature, Prudence from Bowlus, returns and tries to steal the center stage, with an all-new comedy sketch spoof, “A Very Frozen Grinchy Morrison County Christmas Carol!”

Guests starring alongside Prudence from Bowlus (Jason Schommer), Robyn Gray, Gary Block, Susy Prosapio, Laurie Koll Rothanburg, Rick Converse, Melissa Peterson, Kimberly Jones, Sarah Pasela, and more surprise guests!

What makes these shows so special, is that they are set in Morrison County and are filled with local jokes and hysterical references that everyone will find humorous, but Morrison County residents will understand completely.

GET TICKETS NOW

The show will be taking place at Great River Arts in Little Falls, Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 7 pm. You can get your tickets by clicking HERE now. I would suggest getting your tickets now as every show I've ever been to has sold out, and even though tickets will be available at the door, if they sell out, they do have a fire code and this is a one-night, one-performance-only show. I hope to see you there!

