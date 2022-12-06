Hillman Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash

BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Monday.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 335th Avenue in Morrill Township, about 10 miles southeast of Buckman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Craig Melby was heading east on Nature Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hit an approach, and struck a ground line to a power pole.

Melby was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.