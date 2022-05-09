Hail, Heavy Rain As Storms Move Through Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- A line of strong thunderstorms moved across the state Morning.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for a number of counties including Stearns, Sherburne, and Benton counties.

The system moved quickly going about 70 miles an hour to the northeast.

A number of communities reported hail with baseball size hail reported down in Canby, golf ball size hail in places like Kimball and southeastern St. Cloud, and a number of reports of marble size hail as well.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says the largest hail reports in the county have been coming from the southeastern part of the county, but they are getting a large number of reports of hail throughout the county. She says they haven't gotten any reports of any significant damage.

The photo below is from southeast St. Cloud.

There were reports of 60 mile an hour wind gusts in some parts of the state as well during the height of the storm.

Heavy downpours were also included with this storm. The National Weather Service says we had 1.33 inches of rain on Monday morning at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We've now had 6.95 inches of rain in St. Cloud since March 1st.