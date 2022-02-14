Grow Your Gardening Game With These Free Webinars in February

HELP SPRING GET HERE JUST A LITTLE BIT FASTER WITH THESE FUN WEBINARS

Winter has stuck around long enough. I couldn't wait to get to February, because February is a short month, and it's time to start thinking about what spring will bring.

For those that can't wait to get in the garden, or for those people who say that this is the year they are going to learn how to garden, I've got just the thing for you.

The Minnesota Extension office is getting all of us in the mood for spring.

The 3rd Annual "Gardening From The Ground Up" webinar series will be starting later this month.

Free workshops will be taking place from February 22nd through February 25th from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

The webinar series will be covering a variety of different topics.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Learn how environmental factors like large rainfalls, droughts, and fluctuating temperatures affect nutrient management. Guests will be discussing how to best manage your fertilizer, soil, and garden in extreme weather conditions.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 23

Learn how soil health and plant selection can lessen the impact of a changing climate in your garden. Discuss how to build diversity into your garden, and reduce weak points to assure that even when the worst happens in your garden, there are other things that will go right.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 24TH

Have you ever tried to plant a tree and ended up killing it? Let's not do that anymore. Planting a tree requires some basic skills. This webinar will help you identify risk factors early on that can lead to immature tree death.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 25TH

App-Free insect ID will provide guidance for identifying bugs commonly found in your yard and garden without having to count on your phone App. Figure out what insects can hurt or help your garden, and how to communicate what you are seeing in your garden with other gardeners in your area and horticultural professionals.

GET REGISTERED TODAY

If you would like to get a jumpstart on spring and sign up for these free classes, you can click HERE now.

