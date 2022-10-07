Grant Funding Provides New AEDs For Officers, First Responders

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are getting some new AEDs thanks to a grant.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded over $18-million to the University of Minnesota Medical School.

The grant aims to provide officers and first responders across the state with more than 8,300 AEDs to improve cardiac arrest survival rates. The grant includes funding for 925 AEDs for agencies in central Minnesota.

Data from Minnesota CARES shows that 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest incidents happen in homes, where AEDs place in public facilities can be less effective.

The new devices will be place throughout the region and each department will be training on using them.

AEDs previously used by some agencies can now be relocated throughout the community.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust has invested more than $500 million to improve access to quality healthcare in rural America, and $72-million of that in Minnesota.