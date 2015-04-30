Granite City Sports Mock Draft

Granite City Sports on AM 1390-the Fan did our annual first round mock draft today from noon-1. John Holler (Viking Update and AM 1390), John Tuvey (thehuddle.com) and Jay Caldwell, Dave Overlund and Lee Voss took turns making picks. Take a look at the results below.

1) Tampa Bay - Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State (John Holler)

2) Tennessee - Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon (John Tuvey)

3) Jacksonville - Leonard Williams, DT, USC (Dave Overlund)

4) Oakland - Amani Cooper, WR, Alabama (Lee Voss)

5) Washington - Dante Fowler Jr, OLB, Florida (Jay Caldwell)

6) NY Jets - Brandon Scherff, OL, Iowa (Holler)

7) Chicago - Vic Beasley, OLB Clemson (Tuvey)

8) Atlanta - Bud Dupree, OLB Kentucky (Overlund)

9) NY Giants - Ereck Flowers, OT Miami (FL) (Voss)

10) St. Louis - Kevin White, WR West Virginia (Caldwell)

11) Houston - via MN - Devante Parker, WR Louisville (Holler) projected trade with Vikings

12) Cleveland - Breshad Perriman, WR Central Florida (Tuvey)

13) New Orleans - Andreas Peat, OT Stanford (Overlund)

14) Miami - Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia (Voss)

15) San Francisco - Arik Armstead, DE Oregon (Caldwell)

16) Vikings - via Houston - Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State (Holler)

17) San Diego - Danny Shelton, DT Washington (Overlund)

18) Kansas City - Cameron Erving, C Florida State (Voss)

19) Cleveland - Eddie Goldman, DT Florida State (Tuvey)

20) Philadelphia - Landon Collins, S Alabama (Caldwell)

21) Cincinnati - Malcolm Brown, DT Texas (Holler)

22) Pittsburgh - Kevin Johnson, CB Wake Forest (Tuvey)

23) Detroit - Marcus Peters, CB Washington (Overlund)

24) Arizona - Randy Gregory, OLB Nebraska (Voss)

25) Carolina - TJ Clemons, OT Pittsburgh (Caldwell)

26) Baltimore - Melvin Gordon, RB Wisconsin (Holler)

27) Dallas - Damarius Randall, S Arizona State (Tuvey)

28) Denver - Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Texas A&M (Overlund)

29) Indianapolis - DJ Humphries, OT Florida (Voss)

30) Green Bay - Eric Kendricks, ILB UCLA (Caldwell)

31) New Orleans - Shane Ray, OLB Missouri (Overlund)

32) New England - Eli Harold, OLB Virginia (Holler)