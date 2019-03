ST. CLOUD - The Granite City Lumberjacks took on La Crosse last (Friday) night. Granite City defeated La Crosse 5-2.

Adam Marty scored two goals for the Lumberjacks. Braden Altena , Lucas Carroll and Tommy Hall each scored for Granite City.

La Crosse fought back with Ben Johnson and Taylor Trapp each scoring a goal.

Both teams face each other again tonight (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m.