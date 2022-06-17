Granite City Days Kicks Off Thursday with Lemonade Art Fair

Summer officially kicks off this coming week, June 21st. And with that comes St. Cloud's Granite City Days.

The events officially begin on Thursday with the 49th annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair. St. Cloud State University will have several vendors throughout the campus including woodworking, foods, metal crafts, pottery, and a ton of other unique crafts from all over the five state area. It's one of those places that you can get some fun and unique items that can be great gifts for later in the holiday season. Start your shopping super early!

The Lemonade Art Fair begins Thursday the 23rd at 11am and runs until 8:30pm. The opening ceremonies for Granite City Days will begin at 7:00 featuring the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra. The opening ceremonies will also include Mayor's Rock On Award. This is a free event.

SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY: 11AM Lemonade Concert and Art Fair - SCSU Campus

7PM Opening Ceremonies- SCSU Campus

FRIDAY: 6PM Liberty Block Party - Whitney Park featuring Little River Band with Ambrosia

SATURDAY: 10AM GCD parade

7PM St. Cloud's Got Talent show at Lake George

10PM Fireworks - Lake George

SUNDAY: 8AM 5K Run Lake George followed by the closing ceremonies at 1PM

All information on all the events for Granite City Days is on the City of St. Cloud website.

