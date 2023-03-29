Governor’s Mansion Renovation – Check Out the New Temporary Digs
Every so often things need to be updated. That is what is happening right now with the Minnesota's Governor's Mansion located on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.
So, while that is going on, Governor Walz and his family will have to relocate for the time being. They are going to have to rent a temporary place while the mansion is being renovated. This renovation is planned to take until September of 2024. That is when the Walz family is expected to be able to move back into the mansion.
In the meantime, they will be renting another mansion... of sorts. This is a lake place. But not just any lake place. Check it out... according to Bring Me the News:
Per a lease agreement, the alternative housing takes the form of a 7,952 sq. ft. mansion in the exclusive east metro suburb of Sunfish Lake. The 18-month lease will come to a total sum of $314,662.50, just under $17,500-a-month. The outlay doesn't include a $15,000 payment for carpet replacement at the property.
Apparently the leased property needs to be the type of place that would be appropriate for hosting "official ceremonial functions of the state, and to provide suitable living quarters for the governor of the state.". This is Minnesota law.
But this still seems a bit extravagant, and is been questioned by some because of the size and cost. Like it seems unnecessary. One would think that there would have been something less expensive that would have also been suitable for these events.
But, BMN did reach out to the Department of Administration for an explanation for the choice of property and cost. They received this response:
"The Department of Administration consulted with real estate and executive housing professionals to explore options on the market that could meet operational and security needs as well as proximity to the Capitol. There were very limited options with our criteria available during the necessary time period. The current lease was negotiated with the owner with a rate of return based on market value and the limited comparable rates available on potential properties."
You can check out the rest of the pictures of the property here. It's REALLY nice... maybe too nice??