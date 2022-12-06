Gov. Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Day

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the state.

He has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday in honor and remembrance of those who died during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and those who sacrificed their lives during World War II.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

