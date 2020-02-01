Gophers Win Big in Border Battle

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers in game one of the weekend's border battle series.

The game stayed close in the opening period. Minnesota netted a goal early, and Wisconsin scored to tie shortly after. The Badgers held their only lead of the game early in the second period when a power play goal gave them the 2-1 advantage.

After that, it was all Minnesota. The Gophers scored three goals in the second period and two more in the third to put away the game 6-2.

The Gophers outshot the Badgers 23-17. Brannon McManus and Bryce Brodzinski each netted two for Minnesota. Sammy Walker and Jonny Sorenson each added one.

Jack LaFontaine made 11 saves and allowed two goals. Jared Moe earned the win with a perfect 18 saves.

The Gophers improve to 11-10-4 and 6-5-4-3 Big Ten. They will play game two in Madison on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.