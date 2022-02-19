Gophers Top Penn State, Wild Fall to Panthers

The Gopher men's hockey team and St. Cloud Norsemen kicked off their weekend series' with Friday wins, while the SCSU men's hockey team and Minnesota Wild could not get the job done. On Saturday, the SCSU basketball teams, Gopher men's basketball team, and Granite City Lumberjacks will all return to action as well.

RECAPS:

- The no. 5/6 Gophers earned a 3-1 win over Penn State on the road Friday. Jack Perbix led all scorers with two for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 20-11 and the Nittany Lions fall to 14-16-1. The teams will hit the ice for game two on Saturday.

- The Norsemen continued opening the gap between them and the second-place Bruins with a 5-4 over Austin at home. Nick Catalano led all scorers with two goals for Austin. St. Cloud had five different players score in the win. The Norsemen improve to 26-13-0-1 and the Bruins fall to 23-17-2-2. The teams will travel to Austin on Saturday to complete the weekend series.

- The no. 8 Huskies fell to Nebraska Omaha 5-2 in game one on Friday. Ondrej Trejbal and Kevin Fitzgerald each netted one for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 15-10-3 and the Mavericks improve to 18-13. The teams will play game two in Nebraska on Saturday.

- The Wild had a tough night, falling to the Florida Panthers 6-2 at home Friday night. Mason Marchment led all scorers with three goals for the Panthers. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each netted one for Minnesota. The Wild fall to 30-13-3 and will travel to face the Oilers on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU men's basketball team (10-16) will conclude the regular season with a road matchup against Bemidji State University (7-17). The teams last faced in December with BSU coming out on top 97-83. The Huskies are 11-8 overall against the Beavers. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

- The SCSU women's basketball team (20-3) will look to end the regular season on a high note when they travel to Bemidji to face BSU (13-11) Saturday. The teams last met in December and St. Cloud earned a 69-51 win. The Huskies are 30-5 all-time against the Beavers. The action is set to begin at 2:00 p.m.

- The Gopher men's basketball team (12-12) will host Northwestern (12-12) This is the first of two matchups between the teams this season. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks (40-1) will host the New Ulm Steel (10-30) on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks are 6-0 against the Steel this season. Puck-drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

