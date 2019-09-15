Gophers Rally Late for Third Straight Win

The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team got their third win of the season against tough non-conference opponent Georgia Southern.

The Gophers led the Eagles 14-10 after the opening quarter and 21-20 at the half. Neither team scored in the third, but Georgia Southern and Minnesota had an all-out battle in the fourth.

The Gophers scored to extend their lead to 28-20. The Eagles scored twice to take the lead 32-28 with just over three minutes left in the game. Minnesota came up big in the final 13 seconds to score their final touchdown and put away the game 35-32.

Tanner Morgan completed 19 of 31 for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Tyler Johnson had 10 catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Williams had 14 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. Seth Green also tallied a single rushing touchdown.

The Gophers improve to 3-0. They will travel to Purdue to open up Big Ten conference play on September 28th.