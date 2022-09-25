Gophers and Bison Earn Double Digit Wins, Johnnies Fall to Bethel

The University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams as well as the Granite City Lumberjacks, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Minnesota Twins notched big wins on Saturday, while the St. John's University football team suffered their first loss at the hands of Bethel. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will play host to the Detroit Lions.

RECAPS:

- The Gophers remain undefeated after routing Michigan State 34-7 on the road Saturday. Tanner Morgan completed 23 of 26 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Mohamed Ibrahim added 22 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. On the other side of the ball, Minnesota ended the day with two interceptions and a forced fumble. The Gophers improve to 4-0 and will return home next week to host Purdue. Pre-game coverage starts Saturday at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Bison rallied in the second half to pull off a 34-17 win over the University of South Dakota on Saturday. NDSU had a quiet start to the game, trailing 17-10 at the break. Coming out of the locker room, North Dakota scored 34 unanswered points to win it. The ground game is where the Bison found their groove. Cam Miller completed 10 of 19 for 120 yards and an interception but rushed five times for 33 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Luepke had 20 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Kobe Johnson added 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Bison improve to 3-1 and will host Youngstown State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. You can catch all the action on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Norsemen earned a 1-0 shutout shootout win over Austin on Saturday to close out the series with a sweep. Neither team scored through regulation or overtime, but St. Cloud came out on top in the shootout thanks to Blake Perbix and Tyler Dysart. The Norsemen improve to 4-1-0-1 and will return home on Friday to host the Aberdeen Wings (2-4) at 7:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks used a late push to lift them past the Willmar WarHawks Saturday night. Four different shooters scored for Granite City. In the net for GC, Xander Roberts made 21 saves and allowed two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 3-0 on the season. On Friday the team will travel to Wyoming to face the Gillette Wild (4-0).

- The Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Angels at home on Saturday. Minnesota already had a 4-3 lead when Gary Sánchez put it away for good with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Luis Arráez and Gio Urshela each tallied two runs on the day. The Twins improve to 74-78 and will host Los Angeles (66-86) in the third and final game of the series on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 2 Johnnies suffered their first loss of the season and first conference loss at the hands of no. 20 Bethel on Saturday. SJU put up the first points and held the lead for most of the game until a 72-yard touchdown pass put the Royals on top in the fourth quarter. Aaron Syverson completed 22 of 44 for 313 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. On the ground, Henry Trost had 21 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Johnnies fall to 2-1 and will host Concordia College on Saturday as they celebrate homecoming. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Clemens Stadium.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings (1-1) will host Detroit (1-1) in an NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. This is the first matchup for the teams this season. Minnesota is coming off of an embarrassing MNF loss to the Eagles, while Detroit is hot off a win over the Commanders. The Lions will be without DE John Cominsky and G Jonah Jackson, and while TE T.J. Hockenson, DE Aidan Hutchinson, star RB D'Andre Swift, and C Frank Ragnow are all listed as questionable, all four are expected to play. For the Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. and S Harrison Smith are out, but LB Eric Kendricks should be ready to go. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

