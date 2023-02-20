'Good Morning America' was on a mission recently to find the best pizza in America and that's not an easy feat. It did however, bring some much welcomed recognition to a couple of pizzeria's here in Minnesota. While on their tour of big cities to try different pizza, in search of the "best in the country", they stopped in the Twin Cities and you can read all about it here.

They apparently must have liked what they tried because they tried pizza from two different spots, Red Wagon Pizza Co. and Wrecktangle Pizza. Between the two locations, Wrecktangle actually made it to the final round for GMA's "United States of Pizza" contest.



Going up against the likes of big hitters from New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia, for a $10,000 prize, Wrecktangle proved to be the superior pizza! That's right, announced on Friday and live from Times Square, Wrecktangle Pizza wowed with their "Very Nice Breakfast Pizza" that included the ingredients

pork sausage gravy, 7 different kinds of cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon jam, and fried sage

Judge Aarti Sequeira, a cooking show host and author, was first to say that the breakfast pizza shouldn't work, but she LOVED it! Clearly, the pizza was made well, because in the end Wrecktangle Pizza was chosen as "'GMA's' "Ultimate Pizzeria", receiving two of the four votes from the judges. See the full Grand Finale competition from Friday during GMA HERE.

Not really knowing much about Wrecktangle Pizza I did have to go look up some of their other pizzas and my mouth is watering and I could go from some of their 'za right about now.

With pizzas with names like "Earth, Wind & Fire 3.0", "Betty White", "Shredder" and more, you know they have some creativity. Start drooling over the menu over here if you'd like and start planning your first trip there like I am, or maybe your next, because you've already had the pleasure of having the "Best pizza in the Country", right here in Minnesota with three Minneapolis locations!

What's your favorite pizza place in Minnesota, is it Wrecktangle or somewhere else? Let us know in our app!

