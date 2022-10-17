Good Grief! The Peanuts Specials Won’t Be on TV at All This Year

I feel like Charlie Brown attempting to kick a football right now. I just found out that "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" won't be airing on ANY TV networks this year. And the same goes for all Peanuts specials.

This same situation happened back in 2020 when Apple TV+ became the home of the Peanuts gang, only for there to be so much of an uproar that PBS got the rights to air it in 2021.

Looks like we are out of luck this year though for catching our favorite kids on cable. We will be waiting for the Great Pumpkin to appear just like Linus in the pumpkin patch. PBS Kids confirmed it via their Twitter account:

But we aren't totally out of luck. for nonsubscribers to watch the holiday specials on the following dates:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” - Oct. 28-31

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” - Nov. 23-27

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” - Dec. 22-25

If you are hosting a viewing party outside of those dates, Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month after a free 7-day trial. Not the ideal situation, but it's the reality of trying to watch our favorite holiday specials this year.

