GoFundMe Started for Boike Family that Lost Son in Crash.

My heart goes out to the family, friends, teammates and all who knew Charlie Boike. There are never the right words to say during a tragic loss such as this. It is felt by the community and impacts so much.

That's the feel I got when the story broke about the loss of 17-year-old Charlie Boike over the weekend. More details on the story were shared by my co-worker HERE. What I want to do is, make anyone who wants to show their support to the family, aware of a GoFundMe that was started by a friend, to help with the funeral and memorial costs.

A GoFundMe Fundraiser was started by an Amber Hedin who wrote this on the page

It is with a heavy heart that I share the untimely loss of Charlie Boike. Charlie, a junior at St Cloud Tech High School sadly passed in a car accident the evening of Dec. 10th. Charlie was the 2nd son of Jeff and Erika Boike and brother to Drew and Lewis. He was a member of the St. Cloud Crush Hockey Team, #1 fan of the St Cloud Norseman and lived for his St. Cloud State Huskies. The Boike Family is truly the heart of hockey in the St. Cloud area and we would love to be able to help them as they prepare to honor Charlie and the life he lived with a huge heart and his memorable smile. I am a friend of the family thru hockey and assure that all funds will be delivered directly to the Boike family. Thank you for your kindness and generosity thru this unthinkable time.

If you go on to read, you will also see that the funds will help the family in creating:

a Charlie Boike Memorial Fund that will provide assistance to help others play hockey. Whether its assistance with equipment, registration costs, team fees or more, they hope to help as many kids experience the sport that meant so much to Charlie and so much to the entire Boike Family.

