Girls Soccer Section Tournament Pairings Announced

The Cathedral girls soccer team earned the top seed in the upcoming Section 8A tournament. The Crusaders will host an opponent to be determined on Thursday, October 10th at Whitney Park.

Cathedral is 11-4-1 so far this season and finished with a 7-0 section record and 8-0 mark in the Central Lakes Conference.

Other 8A matchups include Albany at St. John's Prep on Thursday at the College of St. Benedict. The winner will meet the winner of Cathedral's match on Saturday morning at the home of the high seed.

The other half of the bracket featured Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at East Grand Forks and Crookston at Pelican Rapids, both on Thursday.

The Tech Tigers earned the top seed in 8AA and will face Detroit Lakes on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in St. Cloud. The bottom half of that bracket sends ROCORI to Willmar for a road matchup.

The winners will meet on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket #7 seed Apollo will head to Alexandria on Wednesday, while Fergus Falls visits #3 Little Falls.

In Section 8AAA the #8-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will travel to top-seed Buffalo for a match on Wednesday night. The winner of that matchup will face off with the winner of #5 Elk River and #4 Brainerd on Saturday.

On the other half of the bracket, #6 Sartell will play against #3 Bemidji and #7 Moorhead will travel to #2 St. Michael-Albertville.

The MSHSL girls soccer state tournament is slated for October 22nd through November 1st, with championship matches held at US Bank Stadium in Duluth.