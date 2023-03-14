HOW WILL YOU CELEBRATE TODAY?

It's National 'Pi Day!' I know that is Pi, as in mathematics, but since it was never my best subject, I thought I would celebrate another way; by finding all the Pi Day deals in central Minnesota. Whether you want a pizza pie or an actual apple pie, there are a few great deals happening today only for the fun of this special day. Cnet.com put together a list of great deals that you can get today. Here are some of them that are available in central Minnesota:

Casey's Pizza is offering $3.14 off any large pizza!

Domino's Pizza has a Mix & Match deal- Order two or more items for $7 when you do carry out or deliver. You can also grab a one-topping pizza, Dips & Twists Combo or get wings (8 pieces) for $8.

Papa John's Rewards Members can get buy one 1-topping pizza and get a second 1-topping pizza for just $3.14.

If you buy one of Papa Murphy's Tuesday specials, you'll get a coupon code for $31.4% off your next order, that's good from March 15th through March 28th.

Sbarro is offering FREE delivery today.

Whether or not you take part in these great deals, or if you simply celebrate by making yourself a delicious homemade chicken pot pie tonight for supper; or maybe you stop by your favorite bakery or restaurant and enjoy a delicious piece of apple pie, enjoy Pi Day!

