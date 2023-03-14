Pine County Suspect ‘Immediately Gave Up’ Once They Saw Police K9 After Fleeing
You can never really hide forever, well maybe DB Cooper can, but that's about it. Just ask the person who ran from the Pine County Sheriff's Office recently. They decided to flee, and once there was a K9 officer on the scene the suspect gave up knowing they weren't getting away.
Tonight a deputy was attempting to pick up an individual on a warrant and the party fled on foot. Deputies were able to determine that the suspect went into a house and hid in the attic. Deputies made contact with the suspect and he stated that he was armed with a fire extinguisher. Deputy Pepin and his K9 partner Luda responded to assist.
I know if I saw Luda staring at me in the dark I'd give up pretty quickly too.
