Pine County Suspect ‘Immediately Gave Up’ Once They Saw Police K9 After Fleeing

You can never really hide forever, well maybe DB Cooper can, but that's about it. Just ask the person who ran from the Pine County Sheriff's Office recently. They decided to flee, and once there was a K9 officer on the scene the suspect gave up knowing they weren't getting away.

Tonight a deputy was attempting to pick up an individual on a warrant and the party fled on foot. Deputies were able to determine that the suspect went into a house and hid in the attic. Deputies made contact with the suspect and he stated that he was armed with a fire extinguisher. Deputy Pepin and his K9 partner Luda responded to assist.

Once on scene, they gave commands of the K9 being present while Luda was barking toward the suspect. The suspect told the officer that he would use the fire extinguisher on our K9. Luda was not phased by the threats and his handler put Luda on his shoulder Luda stared down at the suspect at which point the suspect immediately gave up. Good job to all the officers involved in this and thank you to Luda, for making sure that all of our officers were safe.

I know if I saw Luda staring at me in the dark I'd give up pretty quickly too.

