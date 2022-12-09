Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!

Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.

Friends, Christmas is right around the corner, how about getting your family into the Christmas mood by taking a Victorian-themed carriage ride down the Luce Line trail near Hutchinson!? Auntie Klaus and Thyme will be available for scheduled rides most weekends following Thanksgiving. Rides start at $60 for two adults and two children! Hot cocoa (my specialty) will be served during your 20-30 minute ride! Sleigh bells will be ringing as we glide down the trail singing familiar Christmas songs! Message us to schedule a ride! A deposit of $30 required to hold your spot.

Get our free mobile app

To me it looks like a fun time, why not live out a Christmas lyric (well sort of) in real life?

I'm not quite sure how booked up they might be, you'll probably want to call and see what's available as we are getting closer to Christmas, but it might be just thing the thing to put you in the holiday mood.

Plus stack this activity on to a trip to a tree farm to cut your own tree down and you're just a few thousand house Christmas lights away from being a real Clark Griswold!