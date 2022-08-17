Stars Like Confetti! These Northern Minnesota Domes Offer Up Unique Stay

Life is a journey, and along the way, we get to experience some pretty cool things. If you have a bucket list item that includes waking up under a bed of stars or staying the nights/week in a unique structure you might want to look into a stay at Klarhet near Lutsen this fall.

Klarhet, which according to their website, means "'clarity’ in Swedish". They offer you the chance to "experience an alternative style of living" in an "environment that puts the natural surroundings and the regeneration of the environment at the forefront and serves as an all-encompassing experience for those who participate. The domes, created with sacred geometry at their core, offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for individuals to sense the ease and harmonization that comes when aligned with the natural environment, that place where creativity and clarity thrive."

On top of the domes at Klarhet, there are other things that you will see and find there including goats, cats, and other animals like chickens to go along with a breathtaking experience for those who get the chance to spend the night, or the week along the North Shore.

For more information on booking a dome or to learn more about the husband and wife team that bought and built Klarhet, you can head to their website or Instagram!

H/T to Quirky Minnesota Places for the tip!