Gas Prices Rise in Last Week in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota have risen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week. We're now averaging $4.13 a gallon.

The national average price of gas has risen 11.0 cents in the last week, averaging $4.57.

Gas Buddy says gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs. With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last year, prices will be over $1.50 a gallon higher than last year. Gas Buddy says they are still hopeful that we can avoid a national average of $5 per gallon this summer.