Gas Prices Have Risen in Minnesota, Nationally in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline prices have risen in the past week.

Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have gone up 7.7 cents, averaging $2.83 per gallon.

The national average has risen 4.5 cents, averaging $3.07.

They say a cold weather-related refinery shutdown pushed the wholesale price of gasoline upward. Gas Buddy says the larger increases will be witnessed in a few weeks when we enter mid-February and lasting through April or May, during which the national average could rise 35 to 85 cents per gallon.

The national average price of diesel did fall in the last week by 0.5 cents and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

