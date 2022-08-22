Gas Prices Fall Nationally For 10th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ten straight week, despite some areas seeing a slight rise in prices.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82.

The national average price for gas has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.86.

The national average for diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest price of gas in Minnesota was $3.31 per gallon, and the most expensive was $4.73.