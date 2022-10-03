Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell in Minnesota last week while they went up nationally.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65.

The national average price for gas went up 11.1 cents, averaging $3.78.

Meanwhile, the national average for diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86. Gas Buddy says gas prices continue to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes. But at the same time areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast continued to see declines. Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week because of refinery issues.

OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push prices up further.

