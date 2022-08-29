Gas Prices Fall for 11th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for another week.
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $3.77.
The national average price of gas has fallen 5.0 cents, averaging $3.81.
However, the national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Gas Buddy says the national average for gas has fallen for 11 straight weeks. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result.
