According to news on Governor Walz's website, the current numbers for children vaccinated against COVID-19 show that 24% of Minnesota children between the ages of 5 and 11 have had at least one shot, 4% are fully vaccinated, and around 56% of 12 to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated. 61% of 16-17-year-olds are also fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers as of December 3rd, 2021.

Many Minnesotans are also getting their booster shots, but the numbers are still at about 35% at this time.

If you are concerned about where you can get your child vaccinated, the CDC has an easy vaccination finder that you can enter your zip code, to find locations near you that can provide you with vaccinations for your children. Click HERE to access the Vaccination Finder.

ONE MILLION AT-HOME RAPID TESTS FOR SCHOOL-AGE CHILDREN

The state has obtained approximately one million at-home rapid COVID tests meant for school-age children. The at-home tests are a large supply of over-the-counter BD Veritor At-Home antigen test kits for schools and childcare providers.

Schools and childcare providers will be able to distribute them to Minnesota families.

Booster shots for parents at school vaccination clinics are also now going to be available so that parents and their children can get their shots at the same time in the same place. According to Governor Walz, the one million tests that the state has obtained will be received by the end of this year.

LATEST WEEKLY UPDATES

As of December 3rd, the latest update for COVID in Minnesota reported that there were more than 4,000 Minnesota students contracted COVID-19 the week ending November 27th.

Because of the arrival of the Omicron variant, it has become even more important that families get faster and easier access to at-home rapid testing and boosters shots.

If Minnesotan's are looking for a shot for their child, free shots for themselves, or how they can get a COVID -19 test, they can click HERE for more information that is available on their website.

