Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline continues to climb with 44 states seeing average gas prices climb over the past week.

Gas Buddy says prices are being pulled up due to increases in demand as temperatures warm. But also oil prices have risen 20 percent in the last month driven by OPEC's decision to cut oil production.

Gas Buddy says we should expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of the spring.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43. The national average price for gas has risen 8.8 cents, averaging $3.57.

However, diesel prices continue to fall, nationally down 1.6 cents last week and stand at $41.5 a gallon.

