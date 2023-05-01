Gas, Diesel Prices Continue to Decline

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After declining last week at a slow pace, the falling gas prices nationally have gained momentum.

Diesel prices have also fallen to their lowest level in over 13 months.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53.

The national average price of gas has fallen 6.3 cents, averaging $3.58.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents and stands at $4.07.

