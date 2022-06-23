Gas Buddy: Gas Prices Could Fall 10-20 Cents by 4th of July

UNDATED -- Drivers will be facing the most expensive July 4th at the pump ever this year.

However, gas prices are expected to fall between 10 and 20 cents by Independence day.

Gas Buddy says in its annual summer travel survey that 58 percent of Americans are planning to take a road trip this summer and 33 percent planned to specifically travel on the 4th of July weekend.

President Biden announced this week his desire to halt the federal gas tax for three months, which could potentially lead to an additional 18.4 cent decline in gas prices. That could save American drivers collectively about $70 million per day.