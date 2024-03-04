Garrison Minnesota May Soon Welcome New Cottages & Condo Development

WANTING TO LIVE ON A LAKE? HOW ABOUT A COTTAGE HOME?

Does getting away from city living sound appealing to you? Perhaps a beautiful, peaceful location on a lake in northern Minnesota? How about a nice place on Lake Mille Lacs? A company out of Plymouth is considering bringing a hotel and housing development to Garrison, Minnesota, which could be exactly what you've been waiting for!

Yale Holdings, LLC out of Plymouth, has an idea to create 189 single-family "Cottage" homes, 86 condominiums, and a hotel with 144 rooms. The development would sit on 122 acres along Highway 169 north of Lilac Drive, about an hour's drive from St. Cloud.

GARRISON

The development is currently under an environmental review. According to an article by Finance & Commerce, “The purpose of the project is to provide lodging options and recreational opportunities along Lake Mille Lacs and in the city of Garrison,” which is on the northwest side of Mille Lacs Lake.

Lake Mille Lacs -WJON Stock

VACATION HOMES OR YEAR ROUND LIVING

According to Jeff Turk, Garrison City Clerk, the cottages could be vacation homes or year-round residences.

The project would include the construction of stormwater infrastructure, internal roads, and utilities, and could begin as early as this spring. New infrastructure would include gas, electricity, sanitary sewer, internet, sidewalks, and more. An association would maintain the internal roads and utilities.

FEEDBACK

The other phases of bringing the condominiums, and hotel would probably occur over the next five years and would be subject to market demand.

The area in discussion is surrounded by woodlands and wetlands. The city of Garrison will be taking feedback from community members on the development through March 28th, 2024.

