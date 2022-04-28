Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosting Week-Long Fundraiser Event

ST. CLOUD -- A local youth mentoring organization is hosting a week-long virtual fundraiser starting Friday.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is putting on “The Big Auction.” The silent auction will be held completely online and is open to the public. Registration is free. The bidding will run through May 6th, and auction donations are still being accepted.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is also holding a raffle with cash prizes ranging from $100 to $1,000. Tickets are $10 each.

All of the funds raised from both the auction and the raffle will go to benefit the organization’s programs.

To learn more, donate an item, register for the auction, or purchase a raffle ticket, you can visit bigdefenders.org or call 320-253-1616.

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.