Fund Set Up to Help Randall Area Flood Victims

RANDALL -- The damage estimate from the recent flash flood in Randall is expected to exceed $2 million.

The Initiative Foundation based in Little Falls has set up a fund to help the residents impacted by the storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped over a foot of rain on the town.

So far nearly $100,000 has been raised to support the impacted residents.

An estimated 40 homes and several businesses were inundated with floodwaters that have been described as a 500-year rain event by the National Weather Service, causing the Little Elk River to overflow its banks and overrun the Morrison County community.

Randall City Administrator Matt Pantzke says many of the town's homeowners don't have flood insurance.

“We have many homes with significant structural and personal property damage, along with a lot of heating devices and appliances—furnaces, water heaters, washers, dryers.”

According to a Federal Emergency Management Agency cost estimate , a 1,000-square-foot home flooded with 12 inches of standing water will require nearly $30,000 to repair, restore and to replace damaged property. That number jumps to more than $70,000 for a 2,500-square-foot home. With 40 homes affected, plus several businesses, the costs could easily and conservatively exceed $2 million.

Cleanup crews organized by Minnesota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster will be onsite in the Randall area on Saturday to help muck out homes. The effort will include mold scraping and sanitization, including heating and cooling systems, plus dry-out operations to make homes livable again.