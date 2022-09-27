Frost Advisory, Freese Warning Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON- News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for central and southern Minnesota. The Advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip down to about 32 degrees.

The Freeze Warning is in effect for northern Minnesota including the counties of Morrison and Todd.

The Freeze Warning is also in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees are expected in the northern parts of the state.