From Trip Advisor- The Best Fast Food Places in St. Cloud
I think that we can all agree that St. Cloud has a lot...and I mean A LOT of fast food and chain restaurants. So, i thought I would check to see what people thought was the best fast food restaurant since we have so many.
If you are going to go out for fast food, you want the best, right? I checked Trip Advisor because I wanted to know what people that live here thought was the best since Trip Advisor is based on consumers ratings and comments.
Which fast food restaurant came out on top? It's really not surprising at all.
Val's Rapid Service on the East side of St. Cloud.
This restaurant has been around since Memorial Day of 1959. It actually started out as a Pure Oil Gas station that was abandoned This is one of the reasons for the unique sign outside of the building.
An abandoned Pure Oil gas station was purchased and converted to a restaurant by Val and Kathleen Henning. The Henning's' opened Memorial Day (May 30) 1959 and ran the family business for the next 20 years. In 1979, when Val retired, Bill and David Henning purchased the drive-in and operated the fast food restaurant together until 1990. Presently the food service operation is owned by David Henning. In 2009 Val's Rapid Serv celebrated a 50 year anniversary and currently is 55 years old.
Anyone who has tried Val's knows about the burgers, talks about the fries, the "everything" burger that includes ketchup mustard, pickles, onions and cheese if you would like. Plus, if you like the fries, as most people consider as the best fries, expect to have a lot of them in your food bag. You will not be lacking those yummy morsels.
As for the rest of the top 10 best fast food restaurants in St. Cloud, they round out like this:
Chick Fil A
Greek Cravings
Noodles and Co
Best Burger Ever (no longer open)
McDonald's (6 and 10)
Culvers (7 and 9)
Dairy Queen
