From The Capital: Representative Dan Wolgamott’s Weekly Check-In With Central Minnesota

Each Week for the past couple of months, I've had a standing 15-minute interview with Minnesota Representative Dan Wolgamott (DFL) for District 14B, on my talk show, "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on AM 1240 & 95.3 FM WJON.

He gives us a glimpse of what happens at the Capital on a weekly basis; bills that are being presented, and even go into details about what it's like to work with leaders across the aisle.

Dan also invites everyone to let him know what's happening in our communities here in central Minnesota and wants to know how he can better serve you.

Listen to our interview below. If you would like to contact Representative Wolgamott he always provides his email so he can respond to the questions and comments that come from central Minnesotans. His email is dan.wolgamatt@house.mn.gov. You can also call 1.800.920.5884 or to keep up with his events, you can click HERE for details.

If you would like to listen to 'From The Capital' you can listen to WJON Wednesdays from 10:40 to 11 am for Dan's show.

