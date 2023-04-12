Detour Starts Monday for Highway 25 Bridge Replacement

Detour Starts Monday for Highway 25 Bridge Replacement

Getty Images

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- If you normally travel on Highway 25 to head north to the cabin, you'll want to know about a detour that will be in place through Brainerd.

The detour starts on Monday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation replaces a bridge of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway line.

The $6.4 million project will replace the Highway 25 bridge over the railroad tracks between 10th Avenue Northeast and Red Pine Road. They are also adding a pedestrian multi-use trail to the west side of Highway 25.

Get our free mobile app

The detour is expected to last into November.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

25 richest families in America

To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports