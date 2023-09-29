From Drought to Floods Along Minnesota’s North Shore

DULUTH (WJON News) -- If you are heading up north to view the fall colors or waterfalls, be careful, especially along the North Shore.

Rivers and streams are running high with more rainfall expected Friday and into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch has been issued from Friday night into Saturday morning for the Duluth area and along the north shore.

Localized heavy rain may fall Friday night into early Saturday morning in northeast Minnesota and parts of northwest Wisconsin. Up to 2 inches of rain may occur over already wet soils and lead to enhanced runoff into area rivers.

Flooding is possible from these conditions from the Twin Ports, including all of the Duluth micropolitan outside of the city of Superior, and northward into southern Lake County where a Flood Watch is in effect.

