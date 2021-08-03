Fridley Man Hurt in Collegeville Crash

ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP -- A Fridley man is seriously hurt after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Collegeville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Turner was heading westbound on I-94 when he went to exit on County Road 159, went onto the shoulder and rolled multiple times.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. Troopers say Turner was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol is not involved.

Turner was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

