Free Plane Rides for Kids Coming Up in May
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Registration opens this Monday for the next free airplane rides for kids.
The Young Eagles will offer free flights for kids ages eight to 17 on Saturday, May 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
The flights will spend about 15 to 20 minutes each in the air and follow the basic steps in the flight pattern.
Pre-registration is required, with the number of spots limited they usually fill up fast.
