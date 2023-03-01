Free Colon Cancer Screening Kits Available from CentraCare

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, CentraCare is offering free take-home screening kits.

Health officials say colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of death, despite being preventable if it's treated early.

During the month of March, people who are 45-years-old or older can get a free take-home test.

Pick-up sites are all across the CentraCare system including the Coborn Healing Center at the CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud, Paynesville Laboratory, Richmond Clinic, Sauk Centre Hospital registration desk, and St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy drive-up window.

Get our free mobile app

Kits are limited and do not replace a colonoscopy. To schedule a colonoscopy, you should contact your doctor.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

11 of the Most Devastating Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout The Years We might be full of lakes and "nice" but Minnesota has had its fair share of horrible and nasty weather. Throughout the years we've had floods, fires, storms that have crushed stadium roofs flat, and tornadoes that have destroyed lives.

10 Unsettling Unsolved Mysteries from Minnesota Too many families and friends don't have answers because of these Minnesota cases that are unsolved. Take a look at these 10 murders and disappearances and if you know anything, reach out to your local police department.