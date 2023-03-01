Free Colon Cancer Screening Kits Available from CentraCare
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, CentraCare is offering free take-home screening kits.
Health officials say colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of death, despite being preventable if it's treated early.
During the month of March, people who are 45-years-old or older can get a free take-home test.
Pick-up sites are all across the CentraCare system including the Coborn Healing Center at the CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud, Paynesville Laboratory, Richmond Clinic, Sauk Centre Hospital registration desk, and St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy drive-up window.
Kits are limited and do not replace a colonoscopy. To schedule a colonoscopy, you should contact your doctor.
