Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician.

Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.

The program begins on December 5th with the first 10 weeks of training done online. The final 10 weeks will take place in person in Minneapolis for hands-on training. Free transportation will be provided to students to travel to Minneapolis from St. Cloud.

Summit Academy Chief Academic Officer Miriam Williams says there is no out-of-pocket cost to participate in the program.

Summit Academy doesn't require any loans ever of any of our students. We have a tuition charge but we also have a very robust scholarship program that everyone is eligible for. We just have them fill out the free application for federal student aid, and then we participate in grant programs and help them make up the rest. So no out of pocket cost at all.

You do not need to have any carpentry experience to enroll in the program, but you do have to have a high school diploma or a GED.

Once you are done you will get a certificate of completion and a success coach will help you find a job.

Get our free mobile app

There will be a series of informational sessions taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this coming Tuesday and running through November 17th from 11:00 a.m. until noon. Each session is at Career Solutions on Northway Drive.

Summit Academy says they have a 26 year history of moving people from poverty into the middle class.