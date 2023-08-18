Four Things To Know For The Doobie Brothers Show In Waite Park Friday
The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Waite Park's The Ledge Amphitheater Friday night. Here is what you need to know before the show.
1. The show starts at 8 p.m.. The box office opens at 5 p.m., parking lot will open at 6 p.m. (tailgating is NOT allowed), the doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.. There is no opening act and the venue recommends arriving closer to 7 p.m. than 8 p.m..
2. Food trucks will be on hand for the show to provide meals and snacks (and munchies... it is the Doobie Brothers after all). The food trucks set to be on hand include Mr. Twisty's (ice cream/desserts), ODB's Meat And Greet (BBQ), Dana's Kitchen (burgers/chicken), Cloud 9 Energy Bowls (healthy treats), Waldo's Pizza (you guessed it... pizza) and Amaizen Grazen (kettle corn).
You ARE permitted to bring ONE factory sealed water bottle into the venue, per person.
3. The Doobies have mostly stuck to the same setlist on this tour. Here is what that looks like:
Take Me In Your Arms
Here To Love You
Dependin' On You
Rockin' Down the Highway
Neal's Fandango
You Belong To Me
Slack Key Soquel Rag
South City Midnight Lady
Clear As The Driven Snow
It Keeps You Runnin'
Eyes Of Silver
One Step Closer
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Better Days
Real Love
Minute By Minute
Without You
Jesus Is Just Alright
What A Fool Believes
Long Train Runnin'
China Grove
ENCORE
Black Water
Takin' It To The Streets
Listen To The Music
Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan)
4. Limited tickets are available as of Friday morning. There are some resale tickets in the '200' sections and some 'Platinum' seats available from the venue closer to the stage.