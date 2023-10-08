Four Powerball Winners in Minnesota, Jackpot Grows

UNDATED (WJON News) -- No one won the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing, but there were some lucky winning tickets in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says one ticket has won $150,000. That was bought in Newport, Minnesota.

There are also three winning $50,000 tickets in the state. There were bought in St. Paul, Crosby, and Champlin.

The Powerball drawing on Saturday night produced more than 4.5 million winning tickets across the country, including ten tickets (CA, KS, LA, MA-2, MI, OH, TX-2, WI) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Two tickets, sold in Iowa and Maine, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® feature for an additional $1 per play. Other big wins include 85 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 27 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is still waiting to be won, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $679.8 million.

Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

