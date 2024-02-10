Sauk Rapids Woman Named Caregiver Of The Year

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- LeadingAge Minnesota has named Jeana Brown with Good Shepherd Community Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids as its District D Caregiver of the Year.

The award honors persons in older adult services who demonstrate outstanding commitment to older adults as well as enrich their quality of life. Brown was one of seven people selected out of a group of 60,000 caregivers throughout the state.

Assisted Living Program Director Haley Power says Brown is a great listener, a positive force, and passionate about her work. LeadingAge Minnesota is the state’s largest association of organizations serving older adults with more than 65,000 members.

