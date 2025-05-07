Former Minnesota Vikings tight-end Jim Kleinsasser will deliver the commencement address at the University of North Dakota's spring graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 17th . In fact, Kleinsasser will deliver a pair of speeches that day.

Kleinsasser was a standout for UND from 1995 to 1998 before being taken by the Vikings in the 1999 NFL Draft with the 44th overall pick. At UND, which was at the time still a Division II school, Kleinsasser was a first-team all NCC selection and a two-time DII All American.

During the 1998 season, Kleinsasser had 45 receptions for 710 yards while also rushing for 86 yards throughout the season as well. He was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

The Carrington, North Dakota native played for the Vikings for his entire 13-year career from 1999-2011. In total, Kleinsasser had 192 catches for 1,688 yards and six touchdowns in 181 career games played.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill recently name-dropped Kleinsasser when discussing his Vikings fandom as a child... although he missed the pronunciation a bit:

The UND commencement ceremonies are slated for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Alerus Center on May 17th.