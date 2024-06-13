Former St. Cloud State Husky To Take The Reins With Iowa Wild

Former St. Cloud State men's hockey player Matt Hendricks has been named General Manager of the Iowa Wild. The Iowa Wild are the top minor league (AHL) affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

Hendricks had spent the last five seasons as Assistant Director of Player Development with the NHL Wild. Prior to that, Hendricks played 607 games in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets before retiring after the 2018-19 season.

A Blaine, Minnesota native, Hendricks enjoyed a standout career with the St. Cloud State University hockey team from 2000-2004. In 152 games with the Huskies, Hendricks notched 112 points on 54 goals and 58 assists while also racking up 193 penalty minutes.

Hendricks has continued to give back to the St. Cloud community and beyond following his playing career, including his United Heroes League work.

Hendricks succeeds Michael Murray, who was one of three people promoted to Assistant General Manager roles with the NHL Wild, along with Chris Kelleher and Mat Sells.

Murray will now be responsible for scheduling, NHL transactions and player contract research. Kelleher has been with the Wild for 18 seasons and will oversee scouting in North America and Europe while also supporting the team's preparation for the NHL trade deadline and free agency.

Sells was most recently Vice President of Hockey Strategy with an emphasis on salary cap management, player contract research and negotiations, analytics and hockey strategy.