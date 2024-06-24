Former St. Cloud Rox Player Wins Golden Spikes, Could Go First In Draft

Former St. Cloud Rox standout Charlie Condon (Georgia) has won the 2024 Golden Spikes Award, which honors the top amateur baseball players in the United States based on athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport.

The Golden Spikes Award will join the Dick Howser Trophy and Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Awards in his trophy case, as Condon swept all of the prestigious national honors in 2024.

Condon had an other-worldly Redshirt Sophomore season with the Bulldogs. The third baseman/outfielder led the NCAA with a .443 batting average, 37 home runs and 233 total bases to go with a NCAA-best 1.565 on base plus slugging percentage.

He played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2022. Condon was an All Star and won the game's MVP award with a pair of home runs. In 63 games with the Rox, Condon hit .294 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 71 runs batted in (which is a Rox record).

Condon could go number one overall in the upcoming MLB Draft, which is set to take place from July 14th-16th in Fort Worth Texas. MLB.com's official rankings have Condon second only behind Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana.

The Cleveland Guardians hold the top pick in the 2024 Draft, followed by the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. The Minnesota Twins will pick 21st in the first round.

The Rox will give away a Charlie Condon youth jersey on Thursday night when they host the Badlands Big Sticks at Joe Faber Field. The first 300 kids through the gates will get the giveaway.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.