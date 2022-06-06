Former St. Cloud City Hall, Middle School to be Torn Down Soon

ST. CLOUD -- Prep work has begun on the old city hall site, which will be torn down in the coming weeks. A chain-link fence is in the process of being set up now.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the demolition of the building should be starting in July. He says they are just prepping the site this month. The final closing documents will be completed in the coming weeks and then they can start the demo work.

In October, we first learned that the city planned to sell the property to Bremer Bank, once the city offices were moved to their new location.

The building served as St. Cloud's City Hall since 1984, before that it was a middle school.

Bremer Bank is planning to build a new two-story 20,000 square foot building on the site between 4th and 5th Avenues along Division Street.

In March, the city moved into the renovated former St. Cloud Technical High School building as the new city hall.

